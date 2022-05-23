Faire Ensemble
Samedi cinéma - Voir et revoir «Leto» de Kirill Serebrennikov

Le réalisateur Kirill Serebrennikov signe une ode à la liberté et à la jeunesse sur fond de glam-rock. Un film à revoir sur Arte.tv.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Leto-L-E...


