Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Samedi cinéma - Voir et revoir «Une Femme fantastique» de Sebastian Lelio

A l'occasion de la Marche des fiertés 2022, retour sur «Une Femme fantastique» du chilien Sebastian Lelio, disponible sur France.Tv.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Una-Muje...


Version : Mobile / Web