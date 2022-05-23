🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Scarabée japonais : repéré en Italie, il pourrait arriver en France
Le scarabée japonais est une petite bête aux reflets dorés, en apparence inoffensive, mais qui peut faire de gros dégâts. L'Agence de sécurité sanitaire alerte qu'un des spécimens a été repéré en Italie et pourrait donc arriver en France.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/metier...