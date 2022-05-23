Faire Ensemble
Scarabée japonais : repéré en Italie, il pourrait arriver en France

Le scarabée japonais est une petite bête aux reflets dorés, en apparence inoffensive, mais qui peut faire de gros dégâts. L'Agence de sécurité sanitaire alerte qu'un des spécimens a été repéré en Italie et pourrait donc arriver en France.

