Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Se mettre de la crème Nivea pour bronzer plus vite : la fausse bonne idée (et dangereuse) du moment

Ce n'est un secret pour personne : l'été arrive à grands pas. La saison du soleil (et des vacances) amène également son lot de fake news concernant le bronzage. La dernière en date nous est offerte par un influenceur et candidat de télé-réalité. Sur ...
Li...

Source : https://www.elle.fr/Beaute/News-beaute/Soins/Se-me...


Version : Mobile / Web