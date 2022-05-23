Faire Ensemble
Sénégal : le cirque, un passe-temps pour sortir des enfants de la rue

Au Sénégal, un ancien enfant des rues est devenu acrobate réputé. Aujourd'hui, il tente de venir en aide aux orphelins qui mendient pour survivre, en les formant aux arts du cirque.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/spectacles/cir...


