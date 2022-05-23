🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Sénégal : le cirque, un passe-temps pour sortir des enfants de la rue
Au Sénégal, un ancien enfant des rues est devenu acrobate réputé. Aujourd'hui, il tente de venir en aide aux orphelins qui mendient pour survivre, en les formant aux arts du cirque.
