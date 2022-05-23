Faire Ensemble
Sénégal : 11 bébés sont morts dans l'incendie d'une maternité

Au Sénégal, un incendie dans une maternité a conduit à la mort de 11 bébés. Le délabrement de l'hôpital public inquiète les habitants, qui demandent des comptes. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/senegal/...


