🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Sex And The City : comment s’habillerait les personnages en 2022 ?
En 1998, la télévision américaine s'apprêtait à basculer. Quatre femmes indépendantes, à la sexualité libre et assumée, venaient raconter leur histoire de cœur (et de fesses), assises à siroter des cosmopolitans habillées en Marc Jacobs. Carrie Brads...
Visualiser la suite du diaporama sur Elle.f...
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Mode/La-mode-des-stars/Sex-And...
Visualiser la suite du diaporama sur Elle.f...
Source : https://www.elle.fr/Mode/La-mode-des-stars/Sex-And...