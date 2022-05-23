Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Sofia Vergara a 50 ans, grand week-end de fête avec Joe Manganiello

Ce week-end, à l'occasion de ses 50 ans, Sofia Vergara a partagé de nombreuses photos sur son compte Instagram, entourée de ses proches.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sofia-Vergara-fe...


Version : Mobile / Web