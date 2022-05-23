Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Sophie Marceau : Combi, cape et strass, retour avec style à Cannes pour une grande occasion

Revenue à Cannes l'an dernier, après six ans d'absence, Sophie Marceau est de retour sur la Croisette. Mardi soir, l'actrice a pris part à la mont...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sophie-Marceau-r...


Version : Mobile / Web