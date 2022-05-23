Faire Ensemble
Sophie Tapie annonce sa séparation, deux ans après son mariage avec Jean-Mathieu Marinetti

Sophie Tapie a annoncé ce lundi à ses fans qu'elle se séparait de son mari, Jean-Mathieu Marinetti.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sophie-Tapie-ann...


