Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Soudan : l'ONU demande une enquête "indépendante" sur les meurtres de manifestants contre le régime militaire

Quelque 113 personnes ont été tuées dans des violences liées aux manifestations depuis la prise du pouvoir par l'armée soudanaise, en octobre 2021.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/soudan/s...


Version : Mobile / Web