Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Soudan : la militante féministe Amira Osmane Hamed distinguée par le Prix des défenseurs des droits humains en danger

Ce prix décerné depuis 2005 par l'ONG internationale Front Line Defenders vise à protéger les militants des droits de l'Homme en danger. L'ONG basée à Dublin alerte ainsi sur la grave crise politique que traverse le Soudan.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/politiqu...


Version : Mobile / Web