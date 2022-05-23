🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Soudan : la militante féministe Amira Osmane Hamed distinguée par le Prix des défenseurs des droits humains en danger
Ce prix décerné depuis 2005 par l'ONG internationale Front Line Defenders vise à protéger les militants des droits de l'Homme en danger. L'ONG basée à Dublin alerte ainsi sur la grave crise politique que traverse le Soudan.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/politiqu...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/politiqu...