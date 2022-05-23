Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Stop au double discours sur le climat" : Caroline Dennett, consuiltante pour Shell, démissionne et dénonce l’industrie pétrolière

Consultante depuis plus de dix ans pour la multinationale du pétrole Shell, elle a démissionné lundi et publié une vidéo d’explication largement rerise sur les réseaux sociaux. Elle y dénonce l’hypocrisie du pétrolier, la différence entre le discours public très vert de Shell et sa stratégie réelle.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/l-etoile-...


Version : Mobile / Web