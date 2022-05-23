🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Stromae, sa jolie escapade à la mer avec son fils et sa femme
Dimanche 12 juin, à l'occasion de la Fête des Pères en Belgique, Stromae a profité d'un beau moment en famille.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Stromae-sa-jolie...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Stromae-sa-jolie...