🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Sylvie Vartan arrière-grand-mère pour la première fois : «C'est touchant de voir ma petite-fille heureuse»
Après avoir célébré le mariage de sa petite-fille Ilona Smet au printemps, Sylvie Vartan était de retour en France début juillet pour fêter la ...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sylvie-Vartan-ar...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sylvie-Vartan-ar...