Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Sylvie Vartan arrière-grand-mère pour la première fois : «C'est touchant de voir ma petite-fille heureuse»

Après avoir célébré le mariage de sa petite-fille Ilona Smet au printemps, Sylvie Vartan était de retour en France début juillet pour fêter la ...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Sylvie-Vartan-ar...


Version : Mobile / Web