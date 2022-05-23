Faire Ensemble
Tanzanie : la forêt de l'île de Kokota renaît grâce au travail d'un homme

Au large de la Tanzanie, l'île de Kokota avait fini par perdre sa faune et sa flore en raison d'une exploitation intensive. Mais en 2005, Mbarouk Moussa Omar, fondateur d'une l'ONG environnementale, a décidé de planter des arbres et de redonner une chance à sa forêt. La nature a depuis repris ses droits.

