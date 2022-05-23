🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Tanzanie : la forêt de l'île de Kokota renaît grâce au travail d'un homme
Au large de la Tanzanie, l'île de Kokota avait fini par perdre sa faune et sa flore en raison d'une exploitation intensive. Mais en 2005, Mbarouk Moussa Omar, fondateur d'une l'ONG environnementale, a décidé de planter des arbres et de redonner une chance à sa forêt. La nature a depuis repris ses droits.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tanzanie...
