🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Tanzanie : les autorités veulent éloigner les Massaï des parcs nationaux du Ngorongoro et du Serengueti
Le gouvernement considère que la croissance de leur élevage est devenue insoutenable.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/kenya/ta...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/kenya/ta...