Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Tapas nocturnes», de Marc Fernandez : le prix de la liberté

Marc Fernandez publie « Tapas nocturnes» qui se déroule au Mexique avant les trois livres de sa trilogie, Mala vida, Guérilla Social Club et Bandi...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Tapas-no...


Version : Mobile / Web