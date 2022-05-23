Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Taraneh Alidoosti : «Malgré la répression, le cinéma iranien d’auteur a toujours résisté»

Elle interprète le magnifique personnage de Leila, dans «Leila et ses frères» de Saeed Roustaee. Rencontre avec Taraneh Alidoosti, une actrice ira...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Taraneh-...


Version : Mobile / Web