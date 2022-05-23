Faire Ensemble
Téléphone portable : l'Union européenne impose un chargeur universel

Mardi 7 juin, l'Union européenne a annoncé une loi afin d'harmoniser les chargeurs de téléphones portables. Ceci permettra de lutter contre l'obsolescence programmée. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/internet/telephonie/te...


