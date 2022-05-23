Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Thierry Beccaro : «Quand une personne connue ose dire les choses, la parole se libère»

Nous avons rencontré l'ancien animateur de télévision Thierry Beccaro à l'occasion du Festival Des Livres Des Artistes. Il vient de signer «Ma r...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Medias/Thierry-...


Version : Mobile / Web