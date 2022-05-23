Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
"Toi, tu n'es plus nommé": Élisabeth Borne raconte ses échanges pour former le gouvernement

Lors d’une déambulation dans les rues de Paris ce mercredi, Élisabeth Borne, entourée de l’équipe gouvernementale, a raconté ses échanges pour former le gouvernement.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/gouvernement/toi-t...


Version : Mobile / Web