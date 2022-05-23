🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Tommy Hilfiger à New York, Jimmy Choo chez Harrods, Nensi Dojaka… ce qu’il ne fallait pas louper cette semaine.
Tommy Hilfiger fait son retour à la Fashion Week de New YorkAprès trois ans d'absence, le designer Tommy Hilfiger a annoncé cette semaine préparer son grand retour à la Fashion Week de New York. Le 11 septembre prochain, la marque américaine présente...
https://www.elle.fr/Mode/Les-news-mode/Tommy-Hilfi...
https://www.elle.fr/Mode/Les-news-mode/Tommy-Hilfi...