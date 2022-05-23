Faire Ensemble
Tommy Hilfiger à New York, Jimmy Choo chez Harrods, Nensi Dojaka… ce qu’il ne fallait pas louper cette semaine.

Tommy Hilfiger fait son retour à la Fashion Week de New YorkAprès trois ans d'absence, le designer Tommy Hilfiger a annoncé cette semaine préparer son grand retour à la Fashion Week de New York. Le 11 septembre prochain, la marque américaine présente...
