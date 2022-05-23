Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Top Gun» survole toujours le box-office

Présenté au festival de Cannes où sa vedette Tom Cruise a reçu une Palme d'or d'honneur, "Top Gun: Maverick" est la suite, 36 ans après, du film ...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Top-Gun-...


Version : Mobile / Web