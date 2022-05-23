Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Tout savoir sur la variole du singe, déjà identifiée en France

Après la Grande-Bretagne, le Portugal et l'Espagne, la France vient de détecter un cas de variole du singe. Comment se transmet cette infection ? Quels symptômes doivent alerter ? Faut-il craindre une nouvelle pandémie ? 



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/maladies/maladi...


Version : Mobile / Web