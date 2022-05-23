🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Tout savoir sur les prothèses dentaires
Chaque année, en France, on pose environ 11,4 millions de prothèses dentaires Couronnes, bridges, prothèses amovibles... Quels sont les différents type de prothèses ? Pourquoi opter pour l'un ou pour l'autre ? Combien coûtent-ils et à quel point sont-ils remboursés ? Le point.
Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/sante-bucco-den...