Faire Ensemble
Transports : les péniches fortement plébiscitées

Avec la hausse du prix des carburants, le transport fluvial représente une alternative plus écologique. Le fret par bateau, par péniche, a augmenté de 4 % en 2021. Le secteur du BTP est très demandeur. La Seine est même le fleuve le plus exploité.

