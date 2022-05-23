Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Tunisie : "Flagranti", la première pièce de théâtre queer qui brise les tabous

Les militants LGBTQ sont sortis de l'ombre depuis 2011 en Tunisie, où des ONG locales défendent ouvertement leurs droits, ce qui est encore relativement rare dans le monde arabe. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tunisie/...


Version : Mobile / Web