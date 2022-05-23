🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Tunisie : une grève générale paralyse le pays
Plus de dix ans après le premier printemps arabe, une vaste grève paralyse le pays, sur fond de forte contestation du pouvoir de Kaïs Saïed.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tunisie/...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tunisie/...