Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Ukraine : accusé d'être un "mercenaire étranger", un Marocain risque la peine de mort à Donetsk

Les Britanniques Aiden Aslin et Shaun Pinner ainsi que le Marocain Saadun Brahim sont jugés par un tribunal de la République séparatiste pro-russe de Donetsk. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/uk...


Version : Mobile / Web