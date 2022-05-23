🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Ukraine : accusé d'être un "mercenaire étranger", un Marocain risque la peine de mort à Donetsk
Les Britanniques Aiden Aslin et Shaun Pinner ainsi que le Marocain Saadun Brahim sont jugés par un tribunal de la République séparatiste pro-russe de Donetsk.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/uk...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/uk...