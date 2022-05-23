Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Un Peuple et son roi de Pierre Schoeller - la critique

Après l’excellent «L’Exercice de l’Etat », Pierre Schoeller se frotte à la grande fresque historique avec une réussite hélas inégale. Le ...

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Un-Peupl...


Version : Mobile / Web