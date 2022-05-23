Faire Ensemble
Un groupe de militants écologistes bloque le périphérique à Paris pour demander "une loi de rénovation énergétique globale"

Le collectif Dernière Rénovation s'est installé au niveau de la porte de Châtillon vers midi et a rapidement été délogé par la police. 

