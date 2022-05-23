Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Un musée d'art contemporain africain consacré à la collection de Jean Pigozzi ouvrira bientôt à Cannes

Cannes va créer, dans l'ancienne chapelle Saint-Roch, un musée dédié à la célèbre collection d'art contemporain africain de Jean Pigozzi

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/arts-expos/un-...


Version : Mobile / Web