Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Un rapport détaille pour la première fois la superficie des grands fonds marins

Métaux rares, molécules inconnues… L’intérêt pour les grands fonds marins grandit. Un rapport de la Fondation de la Mer en détaille non seulement la superficie mais précise également les garde-fous à mettre en place pour freiner les appétits des industriels. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...


Version : Mobile / Web