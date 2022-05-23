🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Un rapport détaille pour la première fois la superficie des grands fonds marins
Métaux rares, molécules inconnues… L’intérêt pour les grands fonds marins grandit. Un rapport de la Fondation de la Mer en détaille non seulement la superficie mais précise également les garde-fous à mettre en place pour freiner les appétits des industriels.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...