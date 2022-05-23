Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
«Un vrai kiff d’être enceinte l’été», Camille Lellouche plaisante sur sa grossesse

L'humoriste, qui attend son premier enfant, partage une vidéo très drôle sur la grossesse à l'épreuve du maillot de bain et de la plage.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Un-vrai-kiff-d-e...


Version : Mobile / Web