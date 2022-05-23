Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Une journaliste condamnée à 15 ans de prison en Egypte : RSF fait état d'un "environnement de travail insoutenable" pour la profession

Si la Constitution de 2014 garantit la liberté de la presse en Egypte, le pays compte une vingtaine de reporters derrière les barreaux. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/egypte/u...


Version : Mobile / Web