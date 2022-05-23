Faire Ensemble
Une lycéenne convoquée par la gendarmerie après avoir interpellé Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron a été vivement interpellé jeudi dernier, lors d'un déplacement à Gaillac, dans le Tran, par une jeune femme au sujet de deux ministres accusés de viols.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/une-lyceenne-convo...


