Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Une œuvre antisémite sera recouverte à la foire d'art Documenta après une polémique

Une œuvre qualifiée d'antisémite exposée à la foire d'art contemporain Documenta, en Allemagne, va être recouverte.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Art/Une-oeuvre-...


Version : Mobile / Web