🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Une tribune avec des parlementaires de la majorité va être publiée, après les propos de Caroline Cayeux sur les homosexuels
Après s'être positionnée contre le mariage pour tous en 2012, la ministre Caroline Cayeux a dit maintenir ses propos tout en ajoutant "avoir des amis parmi ces gens-là".
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/une-tribune-avec-d...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/une-tribune-avec-d...