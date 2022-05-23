Faire Ensemble
Une tribune avec des parlementaires de la majorité va être publiée, après les propos de Caroline Cayeux sur les homosexuels

Après s'être positionnée contre le mariage pour tous en 2012, la ministre Caroline Cayeux a dit maintenir ses propos tout en ajoutant "avoir des amis parmi ces gens-là".



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/une-tribune-avec-d...


