Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Union européenne : le Parlement vote la création d'une taxe carbone aux frontières de l'Europe

Mercredi 22 juin, le Parlement européen a voté la création d'une taxe carbone aux frontières de l'Europe. Le journaliste Julien Gasparutto, en direct de Bruxelles en Belgique, explique comment cette taxe va fonctionner.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/cr...


Version : Mobile / Web