Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. À Londres, des manifestations contre l’expulsion des réfugiés vers le Rwanda

Le 13 juin à Londres, des centaines de personnes ont manifesté contre le projet controversé du gouvernement de Boris Johnson, qui consiste à envoyer au Rwanda les demandeurs d’asile entrés illégalement dans le pays.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/migrants/...


