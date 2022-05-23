Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Action coup de poing pour le climat à Roland-Garros : Alizée explique son geste

“Les 1028 jours, ça correspond aux 3 ans qu’il nous reste pour réussir à inverser la balance”. Brut a rencontré Alizée, la militante écologiste qui s’est attachée au filet en pleine demi-finale de Roland-Garros pour alerter sur l’urgence climatique.

