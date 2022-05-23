Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Alpes-de-Haute-Provence : un village privé d’eau potable depuis un mois

Dans la commune du Castellet, dans les Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, cela fait environ un mois que les habitants n’ont plus accès à de l’eau potable. La raison : la pollution de l’eau aux pesticides, provenant des vergers voisins.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/pe...


