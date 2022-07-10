Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Brut était à la finale de la Coupe des Nations d’Aulnay

La Coupe des Nations d’Aulnay-Sous-Bois, c’était du 18 juin au 10 juillet 2022. À l’occasion, plusieurs communautés de la ville se sont affrontées pour représenter leur pays et partager leur amour du football. Brut a suivi la compétition sportive.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sports/foot/can/video-...


Version : Mobile / Web