🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
VIDEO. Ces activistes veulent interpeller Total sur son propre terrain
"Total s'en fout de vous !" Plus d'une centaine de militants d'ONG environnementales ont empêché les actionnaires de TotalEnergies d'accéder à l'assemblée générale du groupe pétrolier français. Brut a suivi ce qu’il s'est passé.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tanzanie...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tanzanie...