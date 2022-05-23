Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Ces activistes veulent interpeller Total sur son propre terrain

"Total s'en fout de vous !" Plus d'une centaine de militants d'ONG environnementales ont empêché les actionnaires de TotalEnergies d'accéder à l'assemblée générale du groupe pétrolier français. Brut a suivi ce qu’il s'est passé.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/tanzanie...


