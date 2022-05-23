Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Ces élèves traversent la Normandie à vélo

Au collège Jean Jaurès, à Pantin en Seine-Saint-Denis, 22 élèves et leurs professeurs ont relevé le défi de traverser la Normandie en vélo. Avec un tel projet sportif, ils souhaitent présenter leur pièce de théâtre qui parle d’écologie et d’environnement.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/societe/education/vide...


