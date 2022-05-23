Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Elle limite la pollution des sols grâce aux plantes

Dépolluer les sols grâce aux plantes, c’est désormais possible. C'est le défi que s’est lancé Manon Poncato, responsable des projets urbains chez Biomède. La jeune femme cherche à protéger les écosystèmes en limitant l’accumulation de métaux lourds dans la terre.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/al...


