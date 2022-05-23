Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Espagne: une loi contre le gaspillage alimentaire

Pour lutter contre le gaspillage alimentaire, l’Espagne a récemment approuvé un projet de loi prévoyant jusqu’à 60 000 euros d’amende pour les bars et restaurants participant à ce gâchis de nourriture. 

Source :


