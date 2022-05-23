Faire Ensemble
VIDEO. Il fait une grève de la faim pour protéger les forêts

Thomas Brail est resté 11 jours perché dans un arbre situé sur le Champ-de-Mars à Paris. Il a également entamé une grève de la faim le 4 juin, afin de réclamer la mise en place d’actions pour protéger les forêts. Brut l’a interrogé. 

